Is an Aadhaar Card number genuine or fake? Find out from this govt website

New Delhi: An Aadhaar number issued to an individual shall not be reassigned to any other individual. No resident can have a duplicate number since it is linked to their individual biometrics; thereby identifying fake and ghost identities.

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identity number that can be obtained by Indian residents and it is based on their biometric and demographic data. On situations when you have been provided with an Aadhaar card number, you can find out whether it is a genuine one or not.

Here you can check if your Aadhaar or Aadhaar submitted to you is a genuine one or not.

- Visit UIDAI’s official website - uidai.gov.in.

- Select ‘Aadhaar Services’ from the drop-down menu

- Select ‘Aadhaar Verification’ tab

- Now enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number

- Punch in the captcha or security code

- Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

- Now the page will display information regarding your Aadhaar card

Aadhaar verification is important because it acts as a universally accepted KYC document across India.

Live TV

#mute