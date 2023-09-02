ISRO Scientist Salary 2023: Do You Know Monthly Income Of Top Minds Of India? Check Here

New Delhi: With the successful Chandrayaan 3 lunar landing and the launch of its first-ever solar mission, Aditya L-1, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has gained international notice. Behind these successes are the passionate and committed scientists and engineers who work to advance India's space project. And do you know what their pay is?

Salary Of ISRO Scientist In 2023

The ISRO Scientist/Engineer Salary - SC is Rs 84,360 per month, plus additional perks and bonuses, according to the 7th Pay Commission. See below for a detailed explanation of the ISRO Scientist Engineer Salary structure, including the basic salary, several pay levels, gross pay, etc.

Chandrayaan 3 Landing And Aditya-L1 Launch

Due to Chandrayaan 3's successful landing on the south pole of the moon, the Indian Space Research Agency has been widely covered in the media. Today, September 2, 2023, it will launch Aditya-L1, its maiden solar mission. It will be the first satellite mission in history from India to study the Sun. The PSLV-C57 will launch Aditya L-1 from the Sriharikota launch pad.

ISRO Vacancies

On its official website, isro.gov.in, ISRO has stated that there are 65 openings for the position of scientist and engineer. Anyone who is considering applying for the ISRO Recruitment 2023 should become familiar with the ISRO Scientist Engineer Salary 2023 and get cracking on their preparation.

The basic pay, grade pay, pay level, and allowances are just a few of the components of the ISRO Scientist's Salary. Continue reading to learn everything there is to know about the new ISRO Scientist pay after the 7th Pay Commission.

ISRO Scientist's Salary After 7th Pay Commission

In India, including for ISRO staff, a new pay structure was implemented by the 7th Pay Commission. However, this commission replaced the idea of "grade pay" with the "pay level" system. Instead of a grade pay, each position had a defined pay level attached to it.

The pay level linked with an ISRO Scientist Engineer's employment, which may vary depending on their unique role and responsibilities, is what the 7th Pay Commission has found to be the main factor in determining their compensation. This new pay structure includes the Rs 56,100 basic salary you specified and is tied to a particular pay level.

ISCRO Scientist's In-Hand Salary

An ISRO Scientist Engineer (SC)'s beginning in-hand pay is Rs 84, 360. This comprises a variety of benefits like travel benefits, housing rent benefits (HRA), and dearness benefits. Therefore, the gross pay for an ISRO scientist is around Rs 84,000. The net-in-hand salary is around Rs 72,360 after deductions.