Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Bank revises FD interest rates effective 08 September 2021 - Check new fixed deposit rates here

The interest rates for fixed deposit varies with respect to the various tenure options that you choose from.

New Delhi: Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) has revised interest rates on Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits effective from September 08, 2021 across maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

The interest rates for fixed deposit varies with respect to the various tenure options that you choose from. (Also read: Axis Bank revises FD interest rates effective 09 September 2021- Check new fixed deposit rates here)

Here are the new/revised interest rates on its Kotak Mahindra Bank Fixed Deposit.

Interest Rates For Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits  - Premature Withdrawal Allowed (Rates effective from 8th September 2021. (Rates are subject to change from time to time)

Regular Senior Citizen*  
Maturity Periods - Premature Withdrawal Allowed Less than Rs.2 Crore# Annualised Yield Less than Rs.2 Crore# Annualised Yield
7 - 14 Days 2.50% 2.50% 3.00% 3.00%
15 - 30 Days 2.50% 2.50% 3.00% 3.00%
31 - 45 Days 2.75% 2.75% 3.25% 3.25%
46 - 90 Days 2.75% 2.75% 3.25% 3.25%
91 - 120 Days 3.00% 3.00% 3.50% 3.50%
121 - 179 days 3.25% 3.25% 3.75% 3.75%
180 Days 4.25% 4.25% 4.75% 4.75%
181 Days to 269 Days 4.25% 4.30% 4.75% 4.81%
270 Days 4.40% 4.45% 4.90% 4.96%
271 Days to 363 Days 4.40% 4.45% 4.90% 4.96%
364 Days 4.40% 4.45% 4.90% 4.96%
365 Days to 389 Days 4.50% 4.58% 5.00% 5.09%
390 Days (12 months 25 days) 4.75% 4.84% 5.25% 5.35%
391 Days - Less than 23 Months 4.75% 4.84% 5.25% 5.35%
23 Months 4.90% 4.99% 5.40% 5.51%
23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years 4.90% 4.99% 5.40% 5.51%
2 years- less than 3 years 5.00% 5.09% 5.50% 5.61%
3 years and above but less than 4 years 5.10% 5.20% 5.60% 5.72%
4 years and above but less than 5 years 5.20% 5.30% 5.70% 5.82%
5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years 5.25% 5.35% 5.75% 5.88%

Fixed Deposits Interest Rates for Domestic / NRO / NRE effective from 8th September 2021 . (Rates are subject to change from time to time)

 

Maturity Period - Premature Withdrawal Allowed Rs. 2 Crore & above but below Rs. 5 Crores # Rs. 5 Crores & above but below Rs. 10 Crores # Rs. 10 Crores & above but below 25 Crores # Rs. 25 Crores & above #
7 - 14 Days 2.50% 2.75% 2.75% 2.75%
15 - 30 Days 2.50% 2.75% 2.75% 2.75%
31 - 45 Days 2.75% 3.00% 3.00% 3.00%
46 - 60 Days 2.75% 3.00% 3.00% 3.00%
61 - 90 Days 3.00% 3.25% 3.25% 3.25%
91 - 120 Days 3.00% 3.30% 3.30% 3.30%
121 - 179 Days 3.00% 3.35% 3.35% 3.35%
180 Days 3.60% 3.50% 3.50% 3.50%
181 Days to 270 Days 3.60% 3.50% 3.50% 3.50%
271 Days to 279 Days 2.80% 2.75% 2.75% 2.75%
280 Days to Less than 12 Months 3.75% 3.65% 3.65% 3.65%
12 months - less than 15 months 3.90% 3.70% 3.70% 3.70%
15 months - less than 18 months 4.00% 3.95% 3.95% 3.95%
18 months - less than 2 Years 4.10% 4.10% 4.10% 4.10%
2 years and above but less than 3 years 4.40% 4.25% 4.25% 4.25%
3 years and above but less than 4 years 4.50% 4.50% 4.50% 4.50%
4 years and above but less than 5 years 4.50% 4.50% 4.50% 4.50%
5 years and above upto & inclusive of 7 years 4.50% 4.50% 4.50% 4.50%

Interest Rates For Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits - Premature Withdrawal Not Allowed  (Rates effective from 8th September 2021. (Rates are subject to change from time to time)

Maturity Period - Premature Withdrawal Not Allowed Rs. 2 Crore & above but below Rs. 5 Crores # Rs. 5 Crores & above but below Rs. 10 Crores # Rs. 10 Crores & above But below 25 Crores # Rs. 25 Crores & Above #
91 - 120 Days NA 3.40% 3.40% 3.40%
121 - 179 Days NA 3.45% 3.45% 3.45%
180 Days NA 3.60% 3.60% 3.60%
181 Days to 270 Days 3.70% 3.60% 3.60% 3.60%
271 Days to 279 Days 2.90% 2.85% 2.85% 2.85%
280 Days to Less than 12 Months 3.85% 3.75% 3.75% 3.75%
12 months - less than 15 months 4.00% 3.80% 3.80% 3.80%
15 months - less than 18 months 4.10% 4.05% 4.05% 4.05%
18 months - less than 2 Years 4.20% 4.20% 4.20% 4.20%
2 years and above but less than 3 years 4.50% 4.35% 4.35% 4.35%

Senior Citizens' rate is not applicable on NRO/NRE deposits. KMB says that for Fixed Deposits with tenure below 181 days, interest will be calculated at maturity as Simple Interest. Interest on Fixed Deposit can be paid for a period of less than a quarter (monthly interest payout) at the discounted interest rates as per RBI directives.

