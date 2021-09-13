Kotak Bank revises FD interest rates effective 08 September 2021 - Check new fixed deposit rates here

New Delhi: Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) has revised interest rates on Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits effective from September 08, 2021 across maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
The interest rates for fixed deposit varies with respect to the various tenure options that you choose from. (Also read: Axis Bank revises FD interest rates effective 09 September 2021- Check new fixed deposit rates here)
Here are the new/revised interest rates on its Kotak Mahindra Bank Fixed Deposit.
Interest Rates For Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits - Premature Withdrawal Allowed (Rates effective from 8th September 2021. (Rates are subject to change from time to time)
|Regular
|Senior Citizen*
|Maturity Periods - Premature Withdrawal Allowed
|Less than Rs.2 Crore#
|Annualised Yield
|Less than Rs.2 Crore#
|Annualised Yield
|7 - 14 Days
|2.50%
|2.50%
|3.00%
|3.00%
|15 - 30 Days
|2.50%
|2.50%
|3.00%
|3.00%
|31 - 45 Days
|2.75%
|2.75%
|3.25%
|3.25%
|46 - 90 Days
|2.75%
|2.75%
|3.25%
|3.25%
|91 - 120 Days
|3.00%
|3.00%
|3.50%
|3.50%
|121 - 179 days
|3.25%
|3.25%
|3.75%
|3.75%
|180 Days
|4.25%
|4.25%
|4.75%
|4.75%
|181 Days to 269 Days
|4.25%
|4.30%
|4.75%
|4.81%
|270 Days
|4.40%
|4.45%
|4.90%
|4.96%
|271 Days to 363 Days
|4.40%
|4.45%
|4.90%
|4.96%
|364 Days
|4.40%
|4.45%
|4.90%
|4.96%
|365 Days to 389 Days
|4.50%
|4.58%
|5.00%
|5.09%
|390 Days (12 months 25 days)
|4.75%
|4.84%
|5.25%
|5.35%
|391 Days - Less than 23 Months
|4.75%
|4.84%
|5.25%
|5.35%
|23 Months
|4.90%
|4.99%
|5.40%
|5.51%
|23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years
|4.90%
|4.99%
|5.40%
|5.51%
|2 years- less than 3 years
|5.00%
|5.09%
|5.50%
|5.61%
|3 years and above but less than 4 years
|5.10%
|5.20%
|5.60%
|5.72%
|4 years and above but less than 5 years
|5.20%
|5.30%
|5.70%
|5.82%
|5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years
|5.25%
|5.35%
|5.75%
|5.88%
Fixed Deposits Interest Rates for Domestic / NRO / NRE effective from 8th September 2021 . (Rates are subject to change from time to time)
|Maturity Period - Premature Withdrawal Allowed
|Rs. 2 Crore & above but below Rs. 5 Crores #
|Rs. 5 Crores & above but below Rs. 10 Crores #
|Rs. 10 Crores & above but below 25 Crores #
|Rs. 25 Crores & above #
|7 - 14 Days
|2.50%
|2.75%
|2.75%
|2.75%
|15 - 30 Days
|2.50%
|2.75%
|2.75%
|2.75%
|31 - 45 Days
|2.75%
|3.00%
|3.00%
|3.00%
|46 - 60 Days
|2.75%
|3.00%
|3.00%
|3.00%
|61 - 90 Days
|3.00%
|3.25%
|3.25%
|3.25%
|91 - 120 Days
|3.00%
|3.30%
|3.30%
|3.30%
|121 - 179 Days
|3.00%
|3.35%
|3.35%
|3.35%
|180 Days
|3.60%
|3.50%
|3.50%
|3.50%
|181 Days to 270 Days
|3.60%
|3.50%
|3.50%
|3.50%
|271 Days to 279 Days
|2.80%
|2.75%
|2.75%
|2.75%
|280 Days to Less than 12 Months
|3.75%
|3.65%
|3.65%
|3.65%
|12 months - less than 15 months
|3.90%
|3.70%
|3.70%
|3.70%
|15 months - less than 18 months
|4.00%
|3.95%
|3.95%
|3.95%
|18 months - less than 2 Years
|4.10%
|4.10%
|4.10%
|4.10%
|2 years and above but less than 3 years
|4.40%
|4.25%
|4.25%
|4.25%
|3 years and above but less than 4 years
|4.50%
|4.50%
|4.50%
|4.50%
|4 years and above but less than 5 years
|4.50%
|4.50%
|4.50%
|4.50%
|5 years and above upto & inclusive of 7 years
|4.50%
|4.50%
|4.50%
|4.50%
Interest Rates For Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits - Premature Withdrawal Not Allowed (Rates effective from 8th September 2021. (Rates are subject to change from time to time)
|Maturity Period - Premature Withdrawal Not Allowed
|Rs. 2 Crore & above but below Rs. 5 Crores #
|Rs. 5 Crores & above but below Rs. 10 Crores #
|Rs. 10 Crores & above But below 25 Crores #
|Rs. 25 Crores & Above #
|91 - 120 Days
|NA
|3.40%
|3.40%
|3.40%
|121 - 179 Days
|NA
|3.45%
|3.45%
|3.45%
|180 Days
|NA
|3.60%
|3.60%
|3.60%
|181 Days to 270 Days
|3.70%
|3.60%
|3.60%
|3.60%
|271 Days to 279 Days
|2.90%
|2.85%
|2.85%
|2.85%
|280 Days to Less than 12 Months
|3.85%
|3.75%
|3.75%
|3.75%
|12 months - less than 15 months
|4.00%
|3.80%
|3.80%
|3.80%
|15 months - less than 18 months
|4.10%
|4.05%
|4.05%
|4.05%
|18 months - less than 2 Years
|4.20%
|4.20%
|4.20%
|4.20%
|2 years and above but less than 3 years
|4.50%
|4.35%
|4.35%
|4.35%
Senior Citizens' rate is not applicable on NRO/NRE deposits. KMB says that for Fixed Deposits with tenure below 181 days, interest will be calculated at maturity as Simple Interest. Interest on Fixed Deposit can be paid for a period of less than a quarter (monthly interest payout) at the discounted interest rates as per RBI directives.
