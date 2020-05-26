Kotak Mahindra Bank reduces interest rate on savings deposits – Check out new rates

New Delhi: Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) has reduced the interest rate on savings deposits by 0.50 percent effective May 25 (Monday).
Customers with daily balance of over Rs 1 lakh will earn 4 percent interest as against the 4.50 percent earlier and those with balance up to Rs 1 lakh will earn 3.50 percent, the bank said.
The bank said that the revisions are applicable for deposits in Resident Accounts only.
Check the rates here
|Nature
|Rate of Interest
|Normal
|Senior Citizen
|A. Domestic (W.e.f. May 25, 2020)
|4%* p.a. on balance above Rs. 1 lakh, 3.50% p.a. on balance up to Rs. 1 lakh
|4%* p.a. on balance above Rs. 1 lakh, 3.50% p.a. on balance up to Rs. 1 lakh
|B. Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account/Small Account (W.e.f. May 25, 2020)
|4%* p.a. on balance above Rs. 1 lakh, 3.50% p.a. on balance up to Rs. 1 lakh
|4%* p.a. on balance above Rs. 1 lakh, 3.50% p.a. on balance up to Rs. 1 lakh
|C. Non Resident (NRE/NRO)
|3.50% p.a.
|3.50% p.a.
Kotak Mahindra Bank had last week announced the introduction of Video KYC to open a full-fledged Kotak 811 savings account – a first in Indian banking.
This initiative, presently being launched on a pilot basis for savings accounts, is in line with Kotak’s digital-first strategy and is a start-to-end fully integrated, zero-contact, completely digital and paperless account opening + Full KYC journey. The Video KYC process to onboard new customers will be extended to other products in a phased manner, it said.