New Delhi: Fixed Deposits, or, FDs, this is the common and most considerable choice for Indians when it comes to investing their hard-earned money. But it is the go-to for a layman to decide which institutes offer the best return and the tenure that can be a perfect fit for them.

Here we have decoded the return offered by SBI for different tenures. Read on to get details of SBI's latest fixed deposit rates in 2024. The below-mentioned rates are on FDs below Rs 2 crore. (Also Read: ICICI Bank Revises Service Charges For Savings Accounts: Check New Rates And Effective Date)

State Bank Of India (SBI) Latest Fixed Deposit (FD) Rates 2024

Regular investors will get a 3.5 percent return on FDs maturing between 7 days to 45 days. SBI offers a 4 percent return to senior citizens for the same tenure. (Also Read: 4 New IPOs To Hit Market This Week: Check Details Of Upcoming Public Offerings)

Fixed deposits maturing between 46 days to 179 days offer a 4.75 percent return to general investors while senior investors will get 5.25 percent.

A 5.75 percent interest rate is defined by the bank on the deposits for 180 days to 210 days. Senior citizens will get a 6.25 percent rate.

If you are planning to invest in fixed deposits whose maturity period ranges between 211 days to 364 days, will get a 6 percent return. As usual, senior citizens will get 0.5 percent more.

FDs maturing between 1 year and 1 year 364 days, give return 6.8 percent return. You will get a 7 percent interest rate on fixed deposits maturing between 2 years and 2 years 364 days.

The bank offers a 6.75 percent return on deposits made for 3 years and 4 years 364 days. The interest rate on deposits that can be matured between 5 years to 10 years is 6.5 percent for the general public. Senior citizens will earn a 7.5 percent interest rate.

Maximum Return

The highest return one can get from SBI FD investment is 7.1 percent. This benefit can be availed by investing in the Amrit Kalash Scheme.