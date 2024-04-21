4 New IPOs To Hit Market This Week: Check Details Of Upcoming Public Offerings

New Delhi: The market is again ready to take flight with the launch of four new initial public offerings (IPOs). The investors are optimistic about the rise in market activity. These IPOs comprise one mainboard and three small and medium enterprise (SME) public issues.

Read on further to find out each detail about this investment opportunity.

JNK India IPO

JNK India IPO: Subscription Dates

JNK India IPO is set to open for subscription from April 23, 2024, to April 25, 2024.

JNK India IPO: Issue Amount

This book-built issue amounts to Rs 649.47 crores.

JNK India IPO: Fresh Issue

The IPO features a combination of a fresh issue of 0.76 crore shares worth Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of 0.84 crore shares valued at Rs 349.47 crores.

JNK India IPO: Price Band

With a price band ranging from Rs 395 to Rs 415 per share.

Varyaa Creations IPO

Varyaa Creations IPO: Subscription Dates

Varyaa Creations IPO will be open for subscription from April 22, 2024, to April 25, 2024.

Varyaa Creations IPO: Issue Amount

This SME IPO amounts to Rs 20.10 crores.

Varyaa Creations IPO: Fresh Issue

The public offerings comprise an entirely fresh issue of 13.4 lakh.

Varyaa Creations IPO: Price Band

The shares are priced at Rs 150 per share.

Emmforce Autotech IPO

Emmforce Autotech IPO: Subscription Dates

Emmforce Autotech IPO subscription will be available from April 23, 2024, to April 25, 2024.

Emmforce Autotech IPO: Issue Value

This SME IPO is valued at Rs 53.90 crores.

Emmforce Autotech IPO: Fresh Issue Size

The public offering is entirely a fresh issue of 55 lakh shares.

Emmforce Autotech IPO: Price Band

The IPO is priced between Rs 93 to Rs 98 per share.

Shivam Chemicals IPO

Shivam Chemicals IPO: Subscription Dates

Shivam Chemicals IPO opens for subscription from April 23, 2024, to April 25, 2024.

Shivam Chemicals IPO: IPO Value

This SME IPO is valued at Rs 20.18 crores.

Shivam Chemicals IPO: Fresh Issue

The IPO consists of an entirely fresh issue of 45.87 lakh shares.

Shivam Chemicals IPO: Price Band

The initial public offering is priced at Rs 44 per share.