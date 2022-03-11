LIC Customers Alert! THIS message about Kanyadan Policy may be false: Check details here

New Delhi: Insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India provides a variety of plans to help people secure their financial future. However, LIC has issued a warning about a 'Kanyadan Policy.'

According to numerous news publications, the insurer is giving this policy in which the holder must deposit Rs 121 daily and will be entitled for Rs 27 lakh after 25 years. However, LIC's official Twitter handle issued a statement in this regard on Thursday.

"There is some inappropriate and deceptive information on online/digital platforms suggesting that LIC is giving 'Kanyadaan Policy,'" according to the warning. LIC would like to state unequivocally that the company does not offer any insurance of this name."

The insurance company also encouraged individuals to visit https://licindia.in/ to view a range of LIC products.

If you have seen any news about the LIC Kanyadaan policy, or if you have been contacted by an insurance agent who is trying to sell you this policy, do not fall for it.

Meanwhile, the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) approved the public offering of state-run insurer Life Insurance Corporation on Wednesday (LIC). The decision came just 22 days after India's largest insurer by market share filed the initial IPO documents.

On February 22, LIC submitted its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DHRP) to the regulator. The government, which owns 100% of the corporation, intends to sell 5% of its stock, or $3,162,49,885, through the IPO.

It is predicted that the government might earn anywhere between Rs 60,000 and Rs 75,000 crore from the LIC IPO, valuing the insurance behemoth between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 15 lakh crore. It should also be highlighted that the Indian government's disinvestment target for the current fiscal year is contingent on the successful listing of LIC.

