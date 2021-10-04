LIC Jeevan Labh Policy: Get Rs 17 lakh by investing Rs 233 every month. Details here

LIC occasionally offers a variety of excellent plans to its customers. In such a case, if you want to become wealthy through safe investments, this LIC policy is for you. You can get a fund of Rs 17 lakhs in the LIC Jeevan Labh scheme by depositing just Rs 233 per month.

LIC Jeevan Labh

This is a separate policy called Jeevan Labh (LIC jeevan Labh, 936). As a result, this policy has nothing to do with the stock market. Whether the market rises or falls, it has no effect on your money. In other words, your money is completely secure in this scheme. This is a Premium Plan with a Time Limit. This plan was created with the marriage of children, education, and the purchase of property in mind. Also Read: THIS old 50 paise coin can fetch Rs 1 lakh, here’s how

Features of the policy-

1. LIC's Jeevan Labh Plan feature policy gives both profit and protection.

2. People between the age group of 8 to 59 years can easily take this policy.

3. The policy term can be taken from 16 to 25 years.

4. A minimum sum assured of Rs 2 lakh has to be taken.

5. There is no limit on the maximum amount.

6. Loan facility is also available on payment of premium for 3 years.

7. Tax exemption on premium and on the death of the policy holder, the nominee gets the benefits of Sum Assured and Bonus.

Policy holder will get death benefit



If the policyholder dies during the policy term and has paid all premiums up to the point of death, his nominee receives the Death Sum Assured, Simple Reversionary Bonus, and Final Addition Bonus as a Death Benefit. In other words, the nominee will receive an additional sum insured.

