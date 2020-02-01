Budget 2020 live news updates, Nirmala Sitharaman budget speech, income tax rate in Union Budget 2020

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday (February 1) will present General Budget 2020-21. The Finance Minister is expected to provide relief to the common man by announcing changes in income tax slabs to give more money in their hands.

In the last year's interim budget, FM Sitharaman had announced rebate for employees with income up to Rs 5 lakh, followed by a cut in corporate tax rates in September, but the working class is still expecting cut in the income tax rates in the wake of high-cost living and price rise.

Individuals are expecting Budget 2020 to provide them rebates in income tax slabs.

In this Union Budget 2020-21, people are expecting an increase in minimum slab limit from Rs 250,000 to Rs 500,000, as the government had raised the I-T limit in the Budget 2014.

Since individuals in the slab rate of Rs 10 lakh pay the highest tax rate of 30 percent, they expect it to be increased to Rs 20 lakh.

People are also expecting changes in the Section 80C of the Income Tax Act for having more money in their hands, therefore, demand is for increasing investment limit from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.