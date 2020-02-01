हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Budget 2020 live news updates, Nirmala Sitharaman budget speech, income tax rate in Union Budget 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday (February 1) will present General Budget 2020-21. The Finance Minister is expected to provide relief to the common man by announcing changes in income tax slabs to give more money in their hands. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 1, 2020 - 10:01
Comments |

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday (February 1) will present General Budget 2020-21. The Finance Minister is expected to provide relief to the common man by announcing changes in income tax slabs to give more money in their hands. 

In the last year's interim budget, FM Sitharaman had announced rebate for employees with income up to Rs 5 lakh, followed by a cut in corporate tax rates in September, but the working class is still expecting cut in the income tax rates in the wake of high-cost living and price rise.

Individuals are expecting Budget 2020 to provide them rebates in income tax slabs. 

In this Union Budget 2020-21, people are expecting an increase in minimum slab limit from Rs 250,000 to Rs 500,000, as the government had raised the I-T limit in the Budget 2014. 

Since individuals in the slab rate of Rs 10 lakh pay the highest tax rate of 30 percent, they expect it to be increased to Rs 20 lakh. 

People are also expecting changes in the Section 80C of the Income Tax Act for having more money in their hands, therefore, demand is for increasing investment limit from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. 

1 February 2020, 10:01 AM

Budget 2020 is expected to unveil a new amnesty scheme for resolution of legacy disputes in Income Tax as this will mop up at least Rs 2 lakh crore for the cash-starved government.

1 February 2020, 09:54 AM

As FM Sitharaman is back with traditional 'bahi khata' for Budget 2020-21, individual taxpayers are waiting with bated breath what is in store for them. 

Must Watch

PT5M30S

DNA Analysis of economic health of the country