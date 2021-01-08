Looking to buy your dream home in 2021? SBI has a bouquet of home loan offers for you this year

New Delhi: Country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) is giving attractive concessions to the home buyers. SBI has announced further interest concession of upto 30 bps on home loans and 100 percent waiver on processing fees.

“SBI, being a leader in home finance, will continue to make endeavours in reviving consumer sentiments and has been offering various offers on home loans from time to time,” an SBI statement said.

The bank has sweetened their past offers and now provides higher interest concession based on loan amount, the creditworthiness of the borrowers and the location of the property.

SBI Home loan interest rates are linked to CIBIL score and start from 6.80% for loans upto Rs. 30 lakh and 6.95% for loans above Rs. 30 lakhs. Interest concessions up to 30 bps is also available in 8 metro cities for loans up to Rs 5 crore.

Customers can also apply from the ease of their home via YONO App or through SBI website and get additional interest concession of 5 bps.

Here are the key highlights of SBI home loan

Home Loan Interest rates start at as low as 6.80 percent for Loans upto Rs 30 lakh and 6.95 percent for loans above Rs 30 lakh based on CIBIL score.

Upto 30 bps interest concession on Home Loans based on Loan Amount and CIBIL Score.

Women borrowers get a concession of 5 bps.

5 bps concessions also available on balance transfer.

Digital sourcing attracts further concession of 5bps.

CS Setty, MD (Retail & Digital Banking), SBI said “We are pleased to improve our concessions to prospective home loan customers upto March’21. With SBI’s lowest interest on home loans, we believe this move will facilitate and encourage home buyers to take the home buying decision with confidence. With the nation all geared up to move ahead post pandemic, SBI would continue to support the home buyers and the Real Estate Sector. Further, our eligible existing home loan borrowers can also avail a paperless pre-approved Top-up home loan through the YONO App in just a few clicks. We wish the new year brings in happiness to our customers with new offerings.”