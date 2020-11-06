Good news for home buyers! This bank reduces interest rates to 6.75%

New Delhi: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (Kotak) has recently announced that it has reduced its Home Loan interest rates by a further 15 basis points (bps) to 6.75 percent p.a..

The new loan rates are effective from November 1, 2020.

“The new normal has changed the functioning of the entire ecosystem. Interest rates at a 15-year low, developers significantly reducing residential property prices and having a ready inventory of ready-to-move-in homes and lower stamp duty. All these factors when taken together make home buying at this point of time extremely attractive,” a company statement said.

Features of Kotak Home Loans:

Starting at 6.75 percent p.a. on Home Loans and Balance Transfer Loans

Attractive rates for both the salaried and self-employed customer segments

Quick online sanction in less than 48 hours with Kotak Digi Home Loans and easy documentation

Live TV

#mute

“Keeping the consumer’s interest in mind and to make home purchases more affordable, Kotak’s home loan interest rates are now available starting at 6.75% p.a. This is an excellent opportunity for both – new customers who are looking to buy a home as well as existing home loan borrowers who can transfer their outstanding home loan account balance to Kotak and use this opportunity to reduce their existing EMIs,” Shanti Ekambaram, Group President – Consumer Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank said.

“In the current environment, people realise the importance of having their own home. In addition, there is a rising demand for larger homes as families work and study from home. With steady economic recovery, attractive interest rates and property deals on offer, this is the right time to buy the home that one has been dreaming of,” added Shanti.

To apply for a Kotak Home Loan online, consumers can visit the website at Kotak Home Loans. Consumers can also apply through Kotak’s bank branches across India. Existing Kotak customers can also apply through the Kotak mobile banking app or net banking, the company said.