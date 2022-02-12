Lost your Aadhaar Card? Here’s how retrieve it sitting at home

New Delhi: Many things, like the Aadhaar card, have been digitized since the Covid-19 outbreak wrecked devastation on the planet. The Aadhaar regulatory body, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has also digitized the processes associated with one of India's most significant documents.

Users might also download the Aadhaar card to a device and keep it digitally, according to UIDAI. Furthermore, the UIDAI has provided a direct website through which consumers can view and download their 12-digit unique ID.

The direct Aadhaar link -eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ can be used to obtain an Aadhaar card.

Here is a step-by-step guide to download the document if you replace it

Step 1: Visit https://uidai.gov.in/ for further information.

Step 2: Select the Download Aadhaar option under 'Get Aadhaar'.

Step 3:As shown, enter your Aadhaar number and the security code.

Step 4: You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number once you click on 'Send OTP.'

Step 5: Click 'Verify and download' after entering the OTP.

Step 6: After all of your information has been confirmed, a PDF of your Aadhaar will be available in the Download area of your phone.

Step 7: Password protection will be applied to the PDF. Enter the password to unlock it. It will be eight characters long, consisting of the initial four letters of your name in capital letters (as per Aadhaar) and your year of birth in YYYYY format.

Step 8: After the process is finished, save the e-Aadhaar card in the folder or email it to yourself.

If you have any questions with Aadhaar, the UIDAI provides a hotline number, 1947, that you can call for help.

