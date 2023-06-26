Lost Your SBI ATM Card Or It Is Being Stolen? Here's How To Block The Debit Card

New Delhi: Debit cards are payment cards that let users take money out of their bank accounts to use for purchases. These cards, which are connected to the user's bank account, offer a practical replacement for carrying cash. Debit cards also provide fraud detention and PIN-based security safeguards against unauthorised transactions.

The possibility of the debit card being lost or stolen does exist occasionally. One must notify the bank in these situations so they can disable the card. By calling the bank's hotline number, this can be accomplished. You can utilise net banking or SMS service to deactivate a State Bank of India (SBI) card that has been lost or stolen. (Also Read: Bank Holidays This Week: Bank Branches To Remain Closed For 5 Days - Check City-Wise List Here)

How To Block Lost SBI Debit Card Via Call?

Calling the bank's toll-free numbers at 1800 11 2211 or 1800 425 3800 is one of the simplest ways to stop your SBI ATM/debit card. Blocking your card is as simple as following the instructions you receive after calling the toll-free hotline. (Also Read: This IIT Engineer Quit US Job And Started Sid Dairy Farm In India And Become Dairy Entrepreneur)

How To Block Lost SBI Debit Card Through SMS?

Enter "BLOCK XXXX" in your inbox, followed by the last four numbers of your debit card, then email it to 567676.

Only the cellphone number associated with your bank account can be used to access this service. You'll get a confirmation after the bank has received the SMS. Your ticket number, the blocking time, and the blocking date will all be mentioned in the SMS notification.

How To Block Lost SBI Debit Card Through Internet Banking?

- Visit the official website of SBI i.e. onlinesbi.com

- Enter your login username and password

- Click on login

- Click on the e-service option

- Now, click on the ATM card service option

- Click on the block ATM card icon

- Choose the account linked with that debit card

- Now, a list of all cards including blocked or active will reflect on your screen

- Select the debit card you want to block

- Verify all the appropriate details

- Choose the right option to proceed with the process forward

- Enter OTP

- Click on the confirm option