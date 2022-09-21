'Maa Kasam': Delhi Police advises citizens against scammers using viral meme

New Delhi: Digital age brings with its many challenges and Cyber crime is one of them. Scammers are using innovative ways to trick innocent users to fall prey and siphon off huge amount from their acounts. Cyber crime is a big headache for the authorities and they try to use various methods to make customers aware about it and be cautious for it.

With the aim to promote awaresness regarding cyber frauds, Delhi Police has posted a funny meme on its official twitter handle. The 22-seconds video begins with a customer using online medium to send money while talking to a scammer. He is cautious and doubtful about him. Therefore, he asks again the scammer to make a vow of his mother that money won’t be deducted from his account. Interestingly, the scammer vows to his mother. However, in the end, the customer declines the payment. Hence, he hasn't fallen into the trap.

Advising people to be a smart citizen and not fall into such kind of traps, it said "we will keep our promises..But we will not fall under the guise of fraudsters".

Don’t pick up Unknown numbers

In another tweet, Delhi police is encouraging customers to not pick up any call that is unknown. It may be a trap and the scammer will make your obscene videos without your awareness and can blackmail you.