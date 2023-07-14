trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635463
Madhya Pradesh DA Hike 2023: Good News For Govt Employees As 4% Dearness Allowance Hike Approved

 Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, has declared a 42 percent Dearness Allowance for state government employees, matching the amount given by the Centre for employees of the federal government. CM Chauhan made the initial announcement of an MP 4 percent DA increase for state government employees last month in a Twitter post.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 03:40 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh DA Hike 2023: Good News For Govt Employees As 4% Dearness Allowance Hike Approved File Photo

The specifics of the Madhya Pradesh DA hike's implementation were disclosed by the MP CM on Friday.

We have always had a government that values its workers. In the best interests of the staff, we have made a number of ground-breaking choices. I recently declared that we will provide state employees with dearness allowances on par with those of the federal government. Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, said in a video address, "We will pay 42 percent dearness allowance from the month of January itself.

The 4 percent Dearness Allowance (DA) increase in Madhya Pradesh, which will take effect in January, is intended to help the workers and recognise their important role. The July pay, which will be paid out in August, will include the additional DA. Additionally, the DA arrears from January to June 2023 will be split into three equal payments.

 

