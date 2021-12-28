हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
EPFO

Major glitches on EPF Portal as nomination filing deadline ends on December 31, several users take to twitter to register complain

As the deadline to file e-nomination is nearing, several users have been complaining regarding error in e-nomination filing.  

New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO has been constantly reminding its subscribers to file their e-nomination before the December 31 deadline. The name of the nominee mentioned in the latest PF nomination will be treated as final, whereas after fresh nomination by the account holder, the earlier nomination will be treated as cancelled, says the EPFO.

However, as the deadline to file e-nomination is nearing, several users have been complaining regarding error in e-nomination filing.

Meanwhile, we advise that you keep trying the process of e-nomination on EPFO website. You can follow the below mentioned steps to do so.

Here is the online process on how you can file e-nomination for your member account by sitting at home.

1.Visit EPFO ​​website https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php and click on the SERVICE option

2. Click on For Employees section. After being redirected, you will have to click on the Member UAN / Online Service option.

3. Now, login with the your UAN ID and password.

4. Now go to the MANAGE tab in the drop down menu and select E-Nomination.

5. Now select YES option and update the family declaration.

6. Click on Add Family Details and select Nomination Details from which you can declare the total amount to be shared.

6. Now click on Save EPF nomination.

7. On the next page, click on e-sign option.

7. You will receive an OTP on your mobile number which is linked to your Aadhar card

8. Once you furnish the OTP and click on SUBMIT button, your nomination process will be completed.

