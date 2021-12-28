Major glitches on EPF Portal as nomination filing deadline ends on December 31, several users take to twitter to register complain

New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO has been constantly reminding its subscribers to file their e-nomination before the December 31 deadline. The name of the nominee mentioned in the latest PF nomination will be treated as final, whereas after fresh nomination by the account holder, the earlier nomination will be treated as cancelled, says the EPFO.

However, as the deadline to file e-nomination is nearing, several users have been complaining regarding error in e-nomination filing.

I have been trying to file my e-nomination for the past 2 days but i keep getting this error. How can someone complete e-nomination by 31st Dec if the website doesn't work ? pic.twitter.com/4m4hAPVU4r — Dedhphool (@vishalthebachus) December 24, 2021

Unable to file e-nomination. Always getting error: "Error while fetching nomination details. Please try after some time." @socialepfo Please get this fixed. pic.twitter.com/vcKVAbBapQ — जाला रचयिता (Web Developer) (@nishu20) December 25, 2021

There's an error in fetching eNomination details at all times I log in to the site to add mine whether morning, noon or night. I use the latest version of the Chrome browser. Can @socialepfo advise accordingly please? — Nagesh Rajan (@NageshTheRajan) December 24, 2021

Not able to file e nomination. Shows error. Trying for last three days. Every time this message comes. Am I missing something??? pic.twitter.com/KrOtmByJUw — Sanjay (@sanjay_teenu) December 24, 2021

Meanwhile, we advise that you keep trying the process of e-nomination on EPFO website. You can follow the below mentioned steps to do so.

Here is the online process on how you can file e-nomination for your member account by sitting at home.

1.Visit EPFO ​​website https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php and click on the SERVICE option

2. Click on For Employees section. After being redirected, you will have to click on the Member UAN / Online Service option.

3. Now, login with the your UAN ID and password.

4. Now go to the MANAGE tab in the drop down menu and select E-Nomination.

5. Now select YES option and update the family declaration.

6. Click on Add Family Details and select Nomination Details from which you can declare the total amount to be shared.

6. Now click on Save EPF nomination.

7. On the next page, click on e-sign option.

7. You will receive an OTP on your mobile number which is linked to your Aadhar card

8. Once you furnish the OTP and click on SUBMIT button, your nomination process will be completed.

