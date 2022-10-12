NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
MODI GOVERNMENT

Modi government's BIG GIFT to central employees ahead of Diwali, LTC facility extended by 2 years for THESE AREAS

The Personnel Ministry has issued an order stating that the LTC scheme has been extended for a period of two years from September 26, 2022 to September 25, 2024.

Last Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 10:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Modi government's BIG GIFT to central employees ahead of Diwali, LTC facility extended by 2 years for THESE AREAS

New Delhi: The Centre has extended by more two years, the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) facility available to its employees who visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Northeast.

The Personnel Ministry has issued an order stating that the LTC scheme has been extended for a period of two years from September 26, 2022 to September 25, 2024. (Also read: Karwa Chauth 2022 investment gift: Open this special account in the name of wife, earn Rs 44,793 every month)

Under the scheme, the eligible central government employees get reimbursement of tickets for to and fro journeys, besides paid leave, when they avail LTC.

Not only this, those government employees who are not eligible for air travel have also been allowed to travel by air to these states. They can travel in economy class by any airline directly from their headquarters to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Northeast.

At the same time, the employees have also been warned that any misuse of LTC will be taken seriously and appropriate action will be taken under the Employees Rules. It is worth noting that in the year 2020 also, the central government had extended the period of this facility for two years.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's 'Mahakal Bhakti' seen at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar
DNA Video
DNA: Story of making money from cigarette butts
DNA Video
DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mulayam Singh Yadav could not become Prime Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 10, 2022