हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mutual funds

Mutual funds remain most attractive investment tool during pandemic: Survey

About 72 per cent of the respondents have opted for mutual funds post the first pandemic. 

Mutual funds remain most attractive investment tool during pandemic: Survey

New Delhi: Mutual funds remain the most attractive tool of investment during COVID-19 followed by equities as returns are healthy in this asset class, according to a survey by Financial advisory firm Findoc Group.

It said about 72 per cent of the respondents have opted for mutual funds post the first pandemic and almost 63 per cent express happiness about their decision to invest in these funds.

The other most important tools of investments opted by the respondents include equities, the survey said on Thursday.

"The objective of the survey was to understand the preference of the investors and what they expect from their investment.

"The findings clearly state that mutual funds have been the most favoured investment post-equities. We will see an uptrend in this investment behaviour as the returns are great in this asset class," Findoc Group Managing Director Hemant Sood said.

The survey was conducted among more than 10,000 existing customers of Findoc Group between July 27 and September 4. Also Read: Windows 11 launch: Check HP, Dell, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung’s laptops eligible for upgrade

Nitin Shahi, executive director of Findoc Financial Services, said algorithmic trading has appeared to be one of the preferred tools among investors who have been trading on a day-to-day basis for more than three years. Also Read: Tata Punch, MG Astor launch dates announced: Check price, booking details of upcoming cars

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mutual fundsEquitiesshare marketinvestment opportunities
Next
Story

PM-KISAN 10th installment coming on THIS day? Know how to check beneficiary

Must Watch

PT2M6S

Mexico's biodiversity pavilion brings together rare flora and fauna