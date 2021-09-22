New SBI Pension Seva portal: Submit Life Certificates at any branch, check other facilities

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has recently revamped its SBI Pension Seva website, which helps pensioners get all the details related to pensions, to simplify the process. The SBI announced the good news on Twitter.

In a Tweet, SBI said, “Good news for all Pensioners! We have revamped our PensionSeva website for you to manage all your pension-related services with ease.” With the new changes, SBI has started to offer a slew of services on the online portal.

Good news for all Pensioners!

We have revamped our PensionSeva website for you to manage all your pension related services with ease. Click here: https://t.co/pM0XAgtzuc#PensionSeva #Pension #SBI pic.twitter.com/sQZOENF0cg — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 20, 2021

For instance, pensioners can now easily download pension slips through the new portal. They can also download Form 16 from the portal. Moreover, senior citizens can also check the pension transactions on the website.

Here’s a list of other services offered by the new SBI Pension Seva portal:

- Pensioners can download the Arrear calculation sheet.

- Pensioners can also check the status of Life Certificate

- One can easily check the pension profile details on the online portal

- Pensioners can also ask for pension slips via e-mail.

Besides the new portal, SBI has also announced several new features for pensioners. For example, pensioners will now receive all alerts on their mobile phones. One of the most important changes brought in by SBI is that pensioners will now be able to submit life certificates at any SBI Bank branch.

Moreover, pensioners will be able to avail the Jeevan Pramaan facility at all SBI bank branches. The state-owned bank has also simplified its grievance redressal mechanism.

Pensioners can now lodge their complaints by sharing their mailing to support.pensionseva@sbi.co.in. Pensioners can also attach a screenshot of the difficulty they are facing. Also Read: DoT simplifies KYC for new mobile connections, prepaid to postpaid transfers, check new rules

Other options for complaining are SMS and toll-free numbers. Pensioners can type “UNHAPPY’’ and send it at 8008202020 to lodge their complaints while they can also call on 18004253800/1800112211. Also Read: McDonald's to phase out plastic toys from Happy Meal toys by 2025