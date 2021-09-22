DoT simplifies KYC for new mobile connections, prepaid to postpaid transfers, check new rules

New Delhi: Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has simplified the know your customer (KYC) process for new mobile connections as well as for prepaid to postpaid transfers.

The Ministry of Communications issued the orders in a notification on Tuesday, September 21, to simplify the process, based on the announcements made by the Cabinet on September 15 to reform the telecom sector in India.

Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw took to Twitter to highlight the changes in the process, and how DoT is bringing in simplification in the KYC process for telecom customers.

In a tweet, he said, “KYC process has been simplified for telecom subscribers.” The new process, the minister suggested, is “Contactless, Secure and Paperless.” In a recent Tweet, he said that telecom reforms aim to provide world-class internet and tele-connectivity for the marginalised section.

In a press statement, the ministry pointed out that currently, a subscriber has to undergo a KYC process that requires the customer to visit the ‘Point of Sale’ along with original identity and address proof for obtaining a new mobile connection. Customers also need to follow the process for conversion of mobile connection from prepaid to postpaid or vice-versa.

However, with the new changes, subscribers will ab able to get a new mobile number from the comfort of their homes. Here are the three new changes in the KYC process:

Aadhaar based e-KYC

The new process is completely online. “A complete paperless and digital process wherein the demographic details along with picture of the customer is received online by the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) from the UIDAI,” the ministry said.

Self-KYC

Moreover, customers can now apply for a new mobile connection online. The verification will be done electronically. Documents will be verified by UIDAI or DigiLocker.

OTP based conversion

Customers only need to verify their details with OTP for Prepaid to Postpaid transfer or vice-versa, according to a notification by the ministry.