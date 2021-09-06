Now, pay dues of credit cards of any bank instantly with ICICI Bank’s iMobile Pay app --Here is how it works

New Delhi: ICICI Bank on Monday announced that it has enabled millions of its savings account customers to pay and manage dues of credit cards of any bank instantly using the Bank’s mobile application ‘iMobile Pay’.

The customers can add credit cards of any bank to the app within a few seconds and thereafter pay and manage their dues from the same app. ICICI Bank app It offers improved convenience to customers, who typically use multiple credit cards, by providing them a one-stop solution for managing all their cards with ease, in a safe and secure manner.

Here’s how customers can avail the facility:

- Login to iMobile Pay and select ‘Cards and Forex’ section

- Go to ‘Other Bank Credit Card’

- Tap on ‘Add a card’ and enter the required details

- Authenticate the OTP sent on the registered mobile number and card will be added instantly

- Once the card is added, it can be viewed and managed under the “Other Bank Credit Card” tab

The Bank transformed the app, formerly known as ‘iMobile’, into ‘iMobile Pay’ in December 2020.

“The new feature also eliminates the hassle of visiting numerous websites by customers to manage or pay dues of multiple cards. Additionally, customers can set bill payment reminders, view payment history of all cards, share payment confirmation through WhatsApp, and manage and change due dates as per the billing cycle of their cards,” said ICICI bank.

