Now, receive pension sitting at home: Delhi government moves entire pension process online

New Delhi: In what could be good news for pensioners, the social welfare department of the Delhi government on Wednesday announced that the entire pension disbursement process has now shifted online.

The move will ensure that pensioners don’t have to stand in long queues for pension registration and transfer. According to the latest updates, the Delhi government has shifted the entire pension process, from filling the application form to disbursement of pension, completely online.

Delhi government has apparently taken the decision to ensure that the beneficiaries of the pension scheme can easily receive pensions sitting inside their homes without facing any troubles.

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam made the announcement about the shift in the pension process. While making the announcement, Gautam said that the move will help eliminate corruption and provide convenience to the beneficiaries.

"Revolutionary step of Arvind Kejriwal government of Delhi. To eliminate corruption and provide convenience to the public, the entire process of pension is now online. Today, the first digital payment has been made. This is a one of a kind initiative in the country. We have been able to reach this point only because of our honest politics (sic)," Gautam said in a tweet.

Gautam also noted that the first digital transfer of the pension was made under the programme on the day of the shift in the pension disbursement process. He said that due to technical issues the disbursal system could not be digitised earlier. However, the social welfare department has finally managed to find the solution after several rounds of meetings with the Centre, he noted.

"Boost for senior citizens in Delhi. End to end process for pensions goes online. The elderly shouldn't have to go from office to office, chasing their entitlements. @ArvindKejriwal is here to serve. Delhi Model = Service + Honesty + Problem Solving," he added.

