Reserve Bank of India

RBI proposes to raise limit on e-RUPI vouchers from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday proposed to enhance the cap under e-RUPI prepaid digital vouchers.

The present cap of Rs 10,000 will be increased to Rs 1 lakh per voucher and such vouchers will be allowed to be used more than once, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the latest monetary policy meeting outcome.

This enhancement is expected to further facilitate the delivery of various government schemes to the beneficiaries more efficiently, he said. Also Read: Pre-booking of Samsung Galaxy S22 series begins in India, check how to book Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra

The e-RUPI pre-paid digital voucher developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) was launched in August 2021, Das added. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S22 versus S22+ versus S22 Ultra: Price, specs, features

Reserve Bank of Indiae-RUPIRBINPCINational Payments Corporation of India
