Now You Can Choose Any Hospital For Treatment; Know All About Game-Changing Rule For Health Insurance

New Delhi: General and health insurance just got a major upgrade as an initiative known as 'Cashless Everywhere' has been launched by the General Insurance Council (GIC). This new norm came into effect starting January 25. Let's break down the key changes and how they'll make life easier for policyholders.

Freedom To Choose Any Hospital

Under the leadership of the General Insurance Council (GIC), the 'Cashless Everywhere' initiative offers policyholders the flexibility to select any hospital for their treatment. (Also Read: Foxconn's CEO Young Liu Awarded Prestigious Padma Bhushan Award: Check A-Z About Him)

Primary Goal

The primary goal is to ensure a hassle-free, cashless experience, breaking free from restrictions tied to agreements between insurance companies and healthcare providers. (Also Read: No Need For Thermometer! Now This Smartphone Can Measure Your Body Temperature)

Breaking Free From Limitations

This initiative breaks away from the conventional limitations imposed by agreements and tie-ups between insurance companies and specific healthcare providers. Experts believe that this groundbreaking move will significantly enhance flexibility and accessibility for individuals seeking medical care.

Extension To Non-Network Hospitals

A key feature of this initiative is the extension of cashless facilities to hospitals that may not be part of the insurance company's network. Previously, policyholders faced reimbursement claims when opting for hospitals without a prior agreement.

This often led to financial stress and delayed processes. With 'Cashless Everywhere,' this hurdle is eliminated, and insurance companies can cover treatment costs, provided the claim is admissible.

Claims Process

To enjoy the cashless facility, policyholders need to inform the insurance company at least 48 hours before admission. In cases of emergency treatment, this notification should be made within 48 hours of admission.

The admissibility of the claim will be subject to the policy terms, ensuring a smooth process that aligns with the operating guidelines of the insurance company.