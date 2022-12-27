topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
PFRDA

NPS withdrawal rule changing from 1st January 2023: Here is all you want to know

PFRDA has made it mandatory for all the Government sector subscribers (Central/ State Govt & Central/State Autonomous Bodies) to submit their requests through their associated nodal offices.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 02:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NPS withdrawal rule changing from 1st January 2023: Here is all you want to know

New Delhi: Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has announced new rules for partial withdrawal for NPS Subscribers that will come into effect from 1st January 2023.

PFRDA has issued a circular stating "partial withdrawals under NPS through self-declaration for the benefit of subscribers as a special dispensation to cope with the Covid pandemic in order to protect the subscribers’ interest and ease the burden of nodal officers including POPs from verification and authorization. The circular also provided for the option of submission of the partial withdrawal requests by the subscribers through their nodal office/POPs as per the prevalent practice."

The pension fund regulator also said that amidst abating of the pandemic-related difficulties & relaxation of lock down restrictions, it has been decided to make it mandatory for all the Government sector subscribers (Central/ State Govt & Central/State Autonomous Bodies) to submit their requests through their associated nodal offices.

However, the subscribers belonging to the voluntary segment of the NPS may continue to use the process as mentioned in the cited circular, it added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heroic story of Sahibzadas
DNA Video
DNA: When revolutionary Udham Singh was born in 1899
DNA Video
DNA: Quota of success is fixed in Kota!
DNA Video
DNA: Huge 'bomb cyclone' storm hits America
DNA Video
DNA: The mystery of Tunisha's last '15 minutes' UNFOLD!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 26, 2022
DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar