OMG! Rs 10 crore upon selling an old Re 1 coin, are you in possession of one?

New Delhi: An old Re 1 coin lying idle in your collection box or your wallet could pave the way for you to earn crores of rupees just from the comfort of your home.

For that you will just need to ensure that the said currency note matches certain criteria. Well, this is no ordinary coin. The Re 1 old coin mentioned here was actually auctioned for Rs 10 crore. It is a British-era coin that was printed in 1885. So if you are in possession of a similar coin, you could also try your chance of getting Rs 10 crore for selling it by putting it up for auction on the internet. (Got Rs 10 Indian currency note with 786 serial no? Get Rs 5 lakh on selling it)

If you have such a coin and you want to sell it, you must first go indiamart.com site and register yourself.

Take a clear picture of your note you want to sell.

Upload on the website.

The company will feature your advertisement.

Interested people, who want to buy old notes and coins will contact you upon the releasing of the advertisement.

You can the negotiate and fix your deal.

RBI caution on selling of old notes and coins

Meanwhile, in August this year, the Reserve Bank of India issued caution message regarding the online selling and buying of old notes and coins.

"It has come to the notice of Reserve Bank of India that certain elements are fraudulently using the name/ logo of Reserve Bank of India, and seeking charges/ commission/ tax from public, in transactions related to buying and selling of old banknotes and coins through various online/ offline platforms," an RBI statement said.

The Reserve Bank of India has further clarified that it does not deal in such matters and never seeks charges/ commissions of any sort. The RBI has also not authorised any institution/ firm/ person etc. to collect charges/ commission on its behalf in such transactions, said the Central Bank.

