Got Rs 10 Indian currency note with 786 serial no? Get Rs 5 lakh on selling it

New Delhi: A Rs 10 Indian currency note with 786 serial no lying idle in your collection box or your wallet could pave the way for you to earn lakhs of rupees just from the comfort of your home.

For that you will just need to ensure that the said currency note issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) matches certain criteria. You could earn Rs 5 lakh by selling it online. For selling notes and currency of collection you can visit websites that deal with them with a very high premium.

The 786 series note for earning the said should be of Rs 10 denomination. What matters is that the number "786" should be printed on the currency note. This particular Rs 10 Indian currency note with 786 serial no on various online platforms.

How to sell old notes on platforms such as Quickr or Olx

Take a clear picture of your note you want to sell.

Upload on eBay.

The company will feature your advertisement.

Interested people, who want to buy old notes and coins will contact you upon the releasing of the advertisement.

You can the negotiate and fix your deal.

Meanwhile, in August this year, the Reserve Bank of India issued caution messgae regarding the online selling and buying of old notes and coins.

"It has come to the notice of Reserve Bank of India that certain elements are fraudulently using the name/ logo of Reserve Bank of India, and seeking charges/ commission/ tax from public, in transactions related to buying and selling of old banknotes and coins through various online/ offline platforms," an RBI statement said.

The Reserve Bank of India has further clarified that it does not deal in such matters and never seeks charges/ commissions of any sort. The RBI has also not authorised any institution/ firm/ person etc. to collect charges/ commission on its behalf in such transactions, said the Central Bank.

Live TV

#mute