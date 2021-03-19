हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PAN-Aadhaar Linking deadline ends on March 31: Here's how to do it online

Government also made access to several important documents available from the comfort of people's homes in the wake of COVID-19. If you have not yet linked your Aadhaar with PAN, you can follow the process online. 

PAN-Aadhaar Linking deadline ends on March 31: Here&#039;s how to do it online

New Delhi: With the deadline for linking PAN Card with Aadhaar card nearing, it is advised that you must not leave things pending till the last minute. The date for linking PAN card with Aadhaar card is March 31, 2021.

If you have not yet linked your Aadhaar card with PAN, you can follow the process online. 

Here is how to link PAN card with Aadhaar card online

1. In order to link PAN and Aadhaar cards, tax payers have to first register on the Income tax e-Filing portal
 
2. Log in to the e-Filing portal of the Income Tax Department by entering the log-in ID, password and date of birth
 
3. After punching in the details, you will also have to feed in a code
 
4. On logging in to the site, a pop up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card
 
5. If not, you can go to Profile setting and opt the “Link Adhaar” button
 
6. Punch in the details such as name, date of birth and gender. It will be already mentioned by you during registration on the e-Filing portal
 
7. Verify the details on screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar card
 
8. If the details match, enter your Aadhaar card number and click on the “link now” button
 
9. You will get the message that your Aadhaar card has been successfully linked to your PAN card

The previous deadline for linking PAN card with Aadhaar was June 30, 2020. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had in June 2020 issued a notification for extending the deadline for linking of Permanent Account Number (PAN) card with Aadhaar card.

