Will Aadhaar be linked with voter ID card? THIS is what government said

New Delhi: The government is considering the proposal of Election Commission on linking electoral roll (voter id) with Aadhaar.

"The Election Commission of India (ECI) has proposed to link the electoral roll with the Aadhaar ecosystem with a view to curbing the menace of multiple enrolment of the same person at different places. This would require amendments in the elections laws. The matter is under the consideration of the Government," Minister Of Law And Justice, Communications And Electronics & Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad told the Lok Sabha.

The minister replying to further questions said that the government has not received any instructions from the Supreme Court regarding the issue of linking Aadhaar with Voter ID.

On question regarding the manner in which the Government proposes to protect the data linked with Aadhaar and Voter ID from being misused, Prasad said, "The ECI has stated that it has taken multiple measures for the security and the safety of the electoral roll data platform. Electoral roll database system does not enter into the Aadhaar ecosystem and the system is used only for the authentication purpose keeping a tight air-gap between the two systems. These measures effectively prevent theft interception and high jacking of the voter system."