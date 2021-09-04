PAN-Aadhaar linking, PF, GST: Check THESE 10 rule changes in September

The month of September is here and there are going to be several changes- from the new GST rule to PF-Aadhaar linking. This will also affect the day-to-day lives of citizens in the country. With this, there are 10 most important changes that citizens have to contend with in September 2021.

1) New GST Rule

The Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN) had earlier revealed that from September 1, the Rule-59(6) of Central GST Rules which gives restrictions on the filing of GSTR-1, will start from the beginning of the month. Picture this, those who haven’t filed GSTR-B for the previous tax period won’t be able to file their GSTR-1 Forms.

2) PF-Aadhaar Linking

With the start of September, employers and employees can only make contributions to the employee’s provident fund (PF) if it is linked with the Aadhaar card. This will also be the deciding factor for getting the benefits under PF.

3) PAN-Aadhaar Linking

The government has already announced a deadline of September 30, 2021 for PAN-Aadhaar linking. It was extended from June 30, 2021.

4) Hiked LPG Cylinder Prices

The LPG cooking gas saw a price hike for the month of September. The rates were increased by Rs 25 and now non-subsidised Domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinders are Rs 884.50 in the national capital, Delhi.

5) Positive Pay System

The positive pay system, which was launched by the RBI, was brought in for verification but some banks are yet to get it. Only Axis Bank revealed that it would implement the positive pay system from September 1.

6) Bumper-to-bumper car insurance

Now car owners will have to have 5-year bumper-to-bumper insurance on the purchase of a new car which would increase the retail prices of the car.

7) Maruti Suzuki Price Hike

Maruti Suzuki had already announced that it would increase the price of vehicles in India from September and a hike of around 3-4 percent would be implemented.

8) Punjab National Bank Savings Account

The Punjab National Bank has reduced its interest rates for savings account deposits from September 1. The revised interest rate is 2.90 per cent per annum for both the existing and new savings account holders.

9) Expensive OTT Subscriptions

Disney + Hotstar subscribers will now shell out more for the OTT Subscription from September. The new prices would be Rs 399 to Rs 499 per month.

10) Google App Restrictions

Google has already rolled out new restrictions in its Families Policy Requirements on identifiers used in apps that target children. Developers will have to follow the rule by September 1, 2021.