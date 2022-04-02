हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PAN card

PAN Card Fraud: Bollywood Actor Rajkummar Rao's PAN details misused in loan deceit

Rajkumar Rao said that his PAN card details were misused to take a small loan of Rs 2500 in his name. 

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has become the latest become victim of PAN card fruad. The ‘Shahid’ movie actor took to Twitter to call out the financial fraud wherein his PAN details were misused to take out a loan in his name. 

The 37-year-old actor said that his PAN card details were misused to take a small loan of Rs 2500 in his name. “#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of Rs.2500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected,” he said.

He also tagged credit agency CIBIL to make them aware of the fraud transactions happening with his PAN details. “@CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this,” he urged the credit agency.

The official CIBIL recently replied to the tweet of Rao, who is currently working on films such as ‘Hit’, ‘Monica, O My Darling’ and ‘Bheed’ among several others.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to you. This is not the experience we want you to have. Request you to DM us the incorrect account number reflecting in your TUCIBIL report by clicking on,” the agency said in a tweet. 

However, Rao is not the first Bollywood celebrity who has reported misuse of PAN card details. Earlier this year, Bollywood actress Sunny Leone had also alleged that her PAN card was misused in loan fraud. Also Read: Delhi: Discounts on liquor set to return as govt allows up to 25% off on MRP

In a tweet, which has been deleted now, Leone had said that someone has used her PAN card details to take a loan of Rs 2,000. “Some idiot used my Pan to take a 2000 Rs loan," she had said in a tweet. She has also pointed out in her now-deleted tweet that a financial firm did “nothing” to help her out with the situation. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M33 5G with large 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

Tags:
PAN cardPAN Card fraudRajkumar RaoSunny Leone
