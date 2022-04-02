Samsung Galaxy M33 5G with large 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

New Delhi: Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is launched in India on Saturday, April 2. The smartphone comes with an impressive 6,000mAh battery, which supports 25W fast charging. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will go on sale starting April 8, at 12 noon. Customers can buy the smartphone from Samsung.com, Amazon and select retail stores.

Galaxy M33 5G is powered by a 5nm octa-core processor. Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head of Product Marketing, Samsung India, said that the company is pushing the boundaries of innovation even further with the new Galaxy M33 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specs

Samsung Galaxy M33 is powered by a 5nm octa-core processor that consists of 8 cores and can run at up to 2.4GHz of clock speed. “Whatever our consumers want to do, the Galaxy M33 5G is ‘Up for It All’. The phone comes with segment-best features like a 5nm Exynos processor and a massive 6000mAh battery,” Babbar was quoted as saying.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 smartphone also comes with a RAM Plus feature that provides up to 16GB of virtual RAM to help customers multi-task with ease. The device is backed by a 6000 mAh battery that offers reverse charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Features

Galaxy M33 5G packs a 6.6-inch FHD+ display offering a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, and has a Power Cool Tech that is said to be capable of minimising the heating issues faced by smartphones.

Moreover, the smartphone comes with a Voice Focus feature that cuts out loud background noise to improve the receiver’s voice. Babbar added that the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G also brings exciting innovations like Voice Focus, Power cool technology, and Object Eraser that will enable the youth to be limitless in their pursuits.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Camera

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes with a quad-camera setup – a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, another 2MP macro shooter and a 2 MP depth lens – on the back. On the front, the smartphone features an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Also Read: Delhi: Discounts on liquor set to return as govt allows up to 25% off on MRP

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is launched at a price of Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB+128GB variant. The 8GB+128GB variant of the smartphone is launched at Rs 20,499. However, as part of the introductory offer, Samsung is offering a Rs 1000 discount on both variants. Also Read: 550,000 Ghaziabad households will be issued unique IDs soon: Details here

