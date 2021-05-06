Paytm once again brings bumper offer on LPG! Get LPG cylinder at just Rs 9, validity till May 31

New Delhi: At a time when petrol and diesel prices are yet gain on the rise, there is some relief for LPG customers, being brought out by Paytm. Users can get huge discounts on LPG cylinder worth up to Rs 800. Let's know how

In order to ease the burden of the common man on booking and payment of LPG, Paytm has once again come up with a bumper offer for its customers. Under this offer, customers can get gas cylinder of Rs 809 for only Rs 9. Paytm has offered a cashback offer. Under this cashback offer, if a customer books a gas cylinder, he can get a cashback of up to Rs 800.

If you also want to take advantage of the Paytm offer, then you have a chance till May 31, 2021 to do so. These offers are only for those consumers who will book LPG cylinders for the first time and pay with Paytm. When you book and pay for LPG cylinder, you will get a scratch card under the offer, which will have a cashback value of Rs 800. This offer will automatically apply on the booking of the first LPG cylinder. This offer will be applied for a minimum payment of Rs 500 rupees. For cashback, you will have to open the scratch card, which you will get after the bill payment. Cashback amount can range from Rs 10 to Rs 800. You will have to open this scratch card within 7 days, after that you will not be able to use it.

If you want to take advantage of this offer, first you have to download the Paytm App in your mobile phone. After this, cylinder booking will have to be done with your gas agency. For this, go to Show more in the Paytm app and click, then click on Recharge and Pay Bills. After this, you will see the option of book a cylinder. Here, select your gas provider. Before booking, you have to enter the promo code of FIRSTLPG. You will get a cashback scratch card within 24 hours of booking. This scratch card has to be used within 7 days.

