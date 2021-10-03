Gold Price Today, 03 October 2021: Gold prices inch closer to Rs 46,000, Check rates in your city

On Sunday, the price of gold in India increased by Rs 100. According to the Good Returns Website, the price of 22-carat gold per 100 gram was Rs 4,54,900, while the same for 24-carat gold was Rs 4,64,900. The precious gold had closed at Rs 45,480 per 10 gram in the previous transaction.

The price of 22-carat gold per 10 gm in Delhi is Rs 45,560, while it is Rs 45,490 in Mumbai. The precious metal is being sold for Rs 43,880 in Chennai. In Bengaluru, Kerala, the price of 22-carat gold has also increased. Gold prices for 22-carat gold were 43,510 per 10 grams in these cities.

Yesterday, the price of 22-carat gold per gram in Delhi was Rs 45,550 per gram, while it was Rs 45,470 in Mumbai.

The US dollar index was down 0.18 percent versus a basket of six rival currencies, trading at 94.06.

In London trading, spot gold fell $3.67 to $1,753.24 an ounce at 12:05 GMT.

