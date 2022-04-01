“Ye Sab Dogalapan Hai,” Twitterati trolls IIT IIM Shaadi founder for not passing out from IIT or IIM

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IIT IIM Shaadi

New Delhi: Taksh Gupta, the founder of a special matrimonial platform, IIT IIM Shaadi, is now receiving a backlash on the microblogging platform Twitter for not being from any of the campuses of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or the Indian Institute of Management (IIM). 

For the unversed, IIT IIM Shaadi, as the name suggests, is a matrimonial platform that only allows individuals who passed out of IIT, IIM, and other reputed institutions to register on the site.

According to the official website, IIT IIM Shaadi “invites registration from alumni of top few Indian and Global Institutions (Management, Engineering, Architecture, Medicine, Mass Communication, CA/CS/ICWA/CFA, Fashion Design & many more).” 

The matrimonial platform has a tagline - Alma Mater Matters. Also, it appears on the website that filmmaker Karan Johar is the brand sponsor of the platform. The website was started almost eight years ago in 2014, and now has members in India and 50 other countries. 

“Our founder believes that alumni of Premier Education Institutions deservedly desire companionship of the ‘matching intellect’, with similar experiences and expectations. This portal addresses the tailor-made needs of this segment,” the website reads. 

However, the platform’s founder is now facing flak on Twitter. Users are calling out his alleged hypocrisy on the microblogging platform, with a user sharing Shark Tank India’s popular meme – “Ye Sab Doglapan Hai.” Also Read: GST rules changing from today, April 1 --Lakhs of companies in India to be impacted

According to the official website, Gupta is a pass out of SP Jain School of Global Management. While most users are making fun of the founder, a few of them stood up for Gupta, saying that it’s not necessary to be from IIT or IIM to start a platform like IIT IIM Shaadi. Also Read: Housing sales up 71% in 7 major cities in Jan-Mar; highest sales since 2015

