Planning A Vacation Abroad? THESE Countries Allow Indians Without Visa

New Delhi: As the Christmas vacation approaches, several Asian countries have recently declared visa-free entry for visitors from India and other nations. If you're still deciding on your holiday plans, here are three destinations to consider.

Malaysia

Starting from December 1, tourists from India and China can enjoy visa-free entry to Malaysia, allowing a stay of up to 30 days. (Also Read: Elon Musk Shares Poem Written By AI: Netizens Say THIS)

What Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Said While Announcing The Rule?

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced this additional facility, emphasizing that it builds on existing visa exemptions for Gulf nations and other West Asian countries. However, the exemption is subject to top security screening measures. (Also Read: Making UPI Payments Via Rupay Credit Cards? Here's Everything You Need To Know)

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has introduced a visa-free entry initiative for visitors from India, along with six other countries including China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand. This initiative is effective until March 31, 2024, aiming to attract more tourists to the beautiful island nation.

Thailand

Since November 1, Thailand has been granting 30-day visa-free entry for visitors from India and Taiwan, with this initiative set to continue until May 10, 2024. This move is part of Thailand's efforts to encourage tourism and welcome visitors during the holiday season.

Vietnam

While not officially confirmed, Vietnam is considering visa-free entry for Indians and Chinese to boost tourism. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh proposed waivers for visitors from affluent nations like Australia, Canada, the U.S., and the 20 remaining EU members.

Currently, citizens of certain European countries enjoy visa-free access to Vietnam, and others can obtain e-visas with a 90-day validity and multiple entry options.

As these countries open their doors to visa-free entry, it provides an excellent opportunity for travelers to explore diverse cultures and enjoy memorable experiences during the festive season.