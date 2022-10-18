PM KISAN 12th installment 2022: Have not recieved cash transfer of Rs 2,000? Here is what to do

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (17th October) released the 12th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). Modi transferred an amount of around Rs 16,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families. Each beneficiaries of PM-KISAN) across the country is eligible to get Rs 2000 in his/her bank account.

What to do if you haven't recieved PM-KISAN 12th instalment of Rs 2,000 on your bank account?

There might be a certain group of eligible farmers who might not have recieved the 12th instalment of Rs 2,000 under PM KISAN. If you too are one among the farmers who have not received Rs 2000 in your account under, then you can register your complain at the PM Kisan Helpdesk. You can lodge your complain from Monday to Friday. Apart from this, you can also contact pmkisan-ict@gov.in to register your greviances.

You can call this helpline number 011-24300606.

Alternatively, you can also dial up the following phone numbers:

PM Kisan Toll Free Number: 18001155266

PM Kisan Helpline Number: 155261

PM Kisan Landline Numbers: 011-23381092, 23382401

PM Kisan's new helpline: 011-24300606

PM Kisan's another helpline: 0120-6025109

E-mail ID: pmkisan-ict@gov.in

PM KISAN Scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. While lakhs of eager farmers are waiting for the disbursal of Rs 2,000 in their account, there are several farmers who are not eligible for the PM KISAN Scheme.