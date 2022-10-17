PM Modi launches 'One Nation One Fertilizer' scheme; dedicates 600 PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana-One Nation One Fertilizer scheme. PM Modi launched the scheme after inaugurating the two-day event “PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022” at Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi. The 'PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022' brings together more than 13,500 farmers and around 1500 Agri Startups.

After launching the 'One Nation One Fertilizer' scheme, PM Modi said, "Now, urea of uniform quality will be sold in the country under one name and one brand. This brand is Bharat. Today, in the form of One Nation One Fertilizer, a scheme has been started to provide cheaper and good quality fertilizers to the farmers under the Bharat brand. With One Nation One Fertilizer, farmers are going to get rid of all kinds of confusion and will get better fertilizer."

PM Modi said that the government is giving importance to drip irrigation & use of sprinklers to conserve water and maintain soil health. "We have also given utter importance to natural farming which has led to a multi-fold increase in production," said PM Modi.

The prime minister said there's a major transformation in the production technology and quality of fertilizers. "This will boost the production of agri-products and address all crop-related problems. India will soon emerge as a hub for efficient production of agri-products globally," he said.

PM Modi today also inaugurated 600 Pradan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK) under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers. Under the scheme, the fertilizer retail shops in the country will be converted into PMKSK in a phased manner. PMKSK will cater to a wide variety of needs of the farmers and provide agri-inputs (fertilizers, seeds, implements); testing facilities for soil, seeds, and fertilizers; generate awareness among farmers; provide information regarding various government schemes and ensure regular capacity building of retailers at block/ district level outlets. More than 3.3 lakh retail fertilizer shops are planned to be converted into PMKSK.