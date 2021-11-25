PM Kisan: Farmers could get 10th instalment before New Year, here’s how to check status

New Delhi: The Central government is all set to release the 10th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana by December 15, according to media reports. Farmers can easily check the status of the instalment by following a few simple steps.

For those uninitiated, under the PM Kisan Scheme, the Central government transfers Rs 6000 annually to the bank accounts of eligible farmers in three instalments of Rs 2000 each.

Till now, the government has transferred nine instalments under the PM Kisan scheme to the bank accounts of crores of farmers with the aim to provide them with financial support.

Farmers are waiting for the 10th instalment, and, if reports are to be true, then the government could credit the amount by December 15, a few days ahead of the New Year.

Farmers who have applied for the scheme can easily check their names and instalment status on the online portal of the PM Kisan Yojana.

Here’s how to check your instalment status:

Step 1: To check the status of your 10th PM Kisan Yojana instalment, you first go to the website dedicated to the scheme.

Step 2: On the homepage, you need to click Farmers Corner, which is on the right side of the website.

Step 3: On the new page, you will need to click on the Beneficiary Status option.

