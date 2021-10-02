हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Farmers could soon receive Rs 2000 instalment in October

New Delhi: Indian farmers can receive Rs 2000 in the month of October 2021 as part of the 10th instalment under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. Bank accounts of the farmers registered with the PM Kisan Yojana will be soon credited with the amount mentioned above. 

For those uninitiated, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is a flagship government scheme that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the scheme, farmers receive Rs 6000 annually in three separate instalments of Rs 2000 each.   

The three instalments are credited directly to the bank accounts of the farmers. The upcoming instalment of Rs 20000 will be the 10th one, and could credit to the bank accounts of farmers pretty soon. 

The last date for farmers to register for the next instalment under the PM KISAN Scheme was 30 September 2021. All the farmers registered on or before September 30 will receive Rs 2,000 most probably in the month of October or November. 

So far, 12.14 crore farmer families have joined the scheme since its launch. As part of the second instalment in the ongoing financial year, Rs 2000 each has been credited to the accounts of 10.27 crore farmers across the country. 

This time, more than 12.14 crore farmer families are expected to benefit from the scheme. Farmers will receive the monetary benefit by November 30. Also Read: Retro tax settlement: Cairn, Vodafone, others to wait 5 months to get refund

Previously, Farmers with less than 5 acres of cultivable land benefit from the scheme. However, the government has now removed the cap from the area of land. Also Read: Microsoft Office 2021 pricing revealed: Check rates, launch date and more

Tags:
PM Kisan Samman NidhiPM Kisan SchemePM Kisan 10th Instalment
