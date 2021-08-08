PM Kisan Scheme: THIS amount to be transferred into 9.75 crore farmers' account; check eligibility, status and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that he will release the next instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on August 9, 2021 at 12:30 PM via video conferencing.

This will further help in the transfer of an amount of over Rs. 19,500 crore to over 9.75 crores beneficiary farmer families. PM Modi plans to interact with farmer beneficiaries during the event and will also address the nation.

The PM-KISAN scheme promises to give a financial benefit of Rs. 6000/- per year to the eligible beneficiary farmer families which will be paid in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs.2000/- each. This fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. This scheme also guarantees a Samman Rashi of over Rs.1.38 lakh crore that seems to be transferred to farmer families so far.

Here’s how to check PM Kisan Samman Nidhi beneficiary status:

Step 1: Visit PM Kisan Samman Nidhi home page pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Beneficiary Status' tab present on the home page.

Step 3: Now in the window that opens, choose either option - Aadhaar number, Account number or Mobile number.

Step 4: After choosing the selected option, click on 'Get Data' and the data will appear on your computer screen. Or

Click on direct Link: PM KISAN BENEFECIARY STATUS

