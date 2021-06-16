PM Kisan Yojana: Beneficiaries could land in jail if they’re found doing THIS

New Delhi: The Indian government offers monetary support under several schemes aimed at providing a financial cushion to millions of needy citizens across the country.

In one such scheme, the PM Kisan Samman Yojana, the Centre offers Rs 6000 annually in three different instalments to poor and marginalised farmers across India. However, in addition to the needy, many people who are entitled to receiving benefits under certain schemes, start taking advantage of them usually using forged documents or other illegal means.

The Indian government is now gearing up to take action against such fake beneficiaries, If you or anyone you know is availing benefits without meeting the eligibility criteria of the PM Kishan Samman Yojana, then let us tell what the government plans to do with fake beneficiaries.

The government is adopting a strict action mode with the scams under the PM Kisan Yojana, investigating ineligible beneficiaries allegedly taking advantage of the scheme. The authorities are tracking the income of these people under the radar by using their PAN card and Aadhaar Card details.

In many districts of Jharkhand, except East Singhbhum, such people have been identified who have taken the benefit of PM Kisan despite being ineligible. A case of fraud has been registered against all such beneficiaries.

Under the PM Kisan Samman Yojana, the central government credits the amount directly in the bank account of farmers. So far, the government has sent eight instalments to the farmers' account, with the eighth one being transferred on Eid. Also Read: PM Kisan Yojana: Here’s how farmers can get two instalments at once

Rs 20 crore were sent in the account of about 9.5 crore farmers of the country. If a farmer hasn’t registered for the scheme yet, then he/she can receive two instalments simultaneously. Also Read: PM Kisan Yojana: Farmers can receive Rs 36,000 annually, here’s how