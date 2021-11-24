PM Kisan Yojana: Centre to release 10th instalment soon, check how to include name

New Delhi: The Central government is all set to release the 10th instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme by 15th December 2021, according to reports. All the registered farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme will receive Rs 2000 as part of the PM-KISAN yojana. However, if you’re not eligible for receiving the benefits under the scheme, then you can easily register under the PM Kisan yojana.

Farmers can easily check if their names are on the list of beneficiaries list or not by visiting the official website of pmkisan.gov.in. You can check also in case of any doubts and queries on the official website.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, eligible farmers receive Rs 6000 every year in three instalments of Rs 2000 each. These instalments are provided once every four months.

Moreover, the PM Kisan beneficiary lists are also displayed at Panchayats to make sure there is greater transparency and information. Moreover, the states and the union territories also notify the sanction of benefit to the beneficiary through system generated SMS.

Farmers can visit the names of beneficiaries via the Farmers Corner in the PM Kisan portal. Here’s how to register for new accounts:

Step 1. New Farmer's Registration: Using the official website, you can register for the PM Kisan account by filling the mandatory fields. You’ll have to fill the online form along with sharing mandatory fields along with self-declaration.

Step 2: Once the form is filled, the application is forwarded to State Nodal Officer (SNO) for verification.

Once the application is processed, you can check if your name is added to PM Kisan Samman Nidhi yojana. Once your name is added to the list, you can soon start receiving the funds designated under the scheme.

