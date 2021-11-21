PM Kisan Yojana: Farmers to get 10th instalment soon, here’s how to check beneficiary name, status

New Delhi: Crores of farmers are all set to receive the 10th instalment under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana by December 15, 2021, according to media reports. The Central government will transfer the instalments of Rs 2000 to all the farmers registered under the popular scheme.

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the Central government provides Rs 6000 in three instalments worth Rs 2000 each to all registered farmers. The Rs 2000 instalment is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the farmers. The three instalments are provided in the time period between April- July, August-November and December-March.

The government allows beneficiaries to check their beneficiary status and all other details on the official website of the scheme. The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana aims to provide financial support to small and marginal farmers. The flagship of the Central government came into effect on December 1, 2018.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s how to check the status

Step 1: Go to the official website https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Step 2: Visit the ‘Farmers Corner’ option.

Step 3: Select the beneficiary status.

Step 4: On the page, you can see the list of farmers and the amount delivered to the bank account.

Step 5: Enter your personal and Aadhaar details to check the amount received. Also Read: Aadhaar Card Update: 58 Seva Kendras out of planned 166 now functional

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s how to check the beneficiary name:

You can check the beneficiary name by downloading the mobile app of PM Kisan. You can check the name on the app by accessing the state and district wise details. Also Read: Bid for development of Rs 10,000 crore Film City to open on Nov 23, check pre-bid date

