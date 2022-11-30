Post office Gram Suraksha scheme: Invest Rs 50 daily to get Rs 35 lakhs on maturity

New Delhi: Post Office is a good platform to invest your money if you don’t want to take much risks. Post office is a safe and secure platform and provides a good return in lieu. The Post office Gram Suraksha Scheme is one such scheme that offers impressive returns with low risks. Investors have to deposit Rs 1500 every month to receive about Rs 31 to 35 lakhs at the time of maturity.

Post Office Gram Suraksha Scheme Eligibility and Age Limit

The Post Office Gram Suraksha Scheme is open to all Indian citizens between the ages of 19 and 55. The minimum insurance amount under this programme might also range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 10 lakh. The Post Office Gram Suraksha Scheme accepts payments from investors on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual basis. Investors are eligible for a 30-day grace period for premium payments.

Investors can borrow money using the Post Office Gram Suraksha Scheme as collateral. Additionally, three years after enrolling in the program, you can cancel the policy. However, investors won't profit from a surrender situation.

Get Rs 35 lakh by investing Rs 50 daily?

According to calculations, if an investor starts investing in the scheme at the age of 19 with a minimum sum assured of Rs. 10 lakh, they will need to pay a premium of Rs. 1515 per month to receive approximately Rs. 31.60 lakh at the age of 55; Rs. 1463 per month to receive Rs. 33.40 lakh at the age of 58; and Rs. 1411 to receive approximately Rs. 34.60 lakh at the age of 60.