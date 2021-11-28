BGMI Update: Krafton introduces 3 hours playtime limit, check other restrictions

New Delhi: Krafton has introduced a slew of new measures to make Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) safer for players under the age of 18. The gaming developer has launched new parental control features under the ‘Game Responsibly’ campaign.

As part of the campaign, Krafton has introduced two major changes - time limitations and OTP verification. Both the changes are introduced to ensure that BGMI offers a safe and responsible gaming platform for Indian users under the age of 18.

Krafton had previously pointed out that gamers under 18 will require consent from their parents to play the game. On similar lines, the company has introduced OTP verification from parents.

The OTP will work as a key to playing the BGMI game. “Every player, below the age of 18, needs to register a parent or a guardian before they start playing for the first time. An OTP will be sent to the registered person’s number, post which the minor is allowed to play the game,” Krafton said in a statement.

Other features that have been introduced by Krafton as part of the ‘Game Responsibly’ campaign include support for warning messages, break reminders, game limits and more.

Moreover, Krafton has also limited the BGMI playtime to three hours for gamers under the age of 18 years. Another major change introduced by Krafton is to limit the daily spending limit to Rs 7000.

In the past, there have been many instances where children have spent their parents’ hard-earned money on games. The spending cap will ensure that minor gamers do not spend recklessly on BGMI. Also Read: 5G spectrum sale: Telecom body asks Centre to reduce base price by more than half

Moreover, the company has recently introduced BGMI 1.7 update with special features and new gameplay mechanics. The update includes a new mode to Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok maps, that is inspired by League of Legends. Also Read: Microsoft's GitHub faces major outage! Service back online after 2 hours of interruption

