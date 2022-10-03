Productivity Linked Bonus for Railway Employees approved by Govt: Check maximum payout, wage calculation ceiling p.m

New Delhi: Bringing cheers to lakhs of Railway Employees, the Narendra Modi government has given approval to pay Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days wages to eligible non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) for the financial year 2021-22.

About 11.27 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees are likely to benefit from the decision. This payment will be made before Dussehra/Puja holidays, bringing smile to lakhs of families ahead of the festive season, said an official release.

The Ministry of Railways said that the payment of PLB will also boost the demand in economy in upcoming festival season.

Productivity Linked Bonus for Railway Employees: Maximum payout, wage calculation ceiling p.m

The financial implication of payment of 78 days' PLB to railway employees has been estimated to be Rs 1832.09 crores. The wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of PLB is Rs 7,000 p.m. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days.