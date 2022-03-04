Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio: Several stocks owned by big bull hit 52 week low, right time to invest?

New Delhi: Stock markets around the world have plummeted in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war and rising oil prices. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks have also dipped amid the stock market crash.

Several stocks owed by big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have hit their 52-week lows in the past week. According to media reports, the stocks are currently trading at about their 52-week lows.

Edelweiss Financial Services

Jhunjhunwala owns a 1.6 per cent stake in Edelweiss Financial Services, according to the shareholding pattern of the company for the quarter ending December 2021. The stock hit its 52-week low of Rs 52.00 on Friday, March 4.

Wockhardt

Wockhardt, another stock in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio, hit its 52-week low of Rs 325.30 recently. The stock ended at Rs 345.70 with a 1.70% jump on Friday, March 4.

Rallis India

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Rallis India also hit its 52-week low in recent times. The stock's price dipped to Rs 226.80 on February 24. On Friday, March 4, the stock price ended at Rs 241.25.

Star Health

Star Health, another stock in Jhunjhunwala's portfolio, hit its one-year-low on February 24 at Rs 633.10. Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together own a 17.5 per cent stake in the health insurer.

