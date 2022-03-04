Want to change the name of your iPhone? Here's how to do it

New Delhi: The default device name for your iPhone, as defined by Apple when you first set up your device, is simply 'iPhone.' While this keeps things simple because you don't have to boggle your mind overthinking a name for your phone, it might become confusing if there are numerous iPhones with the same default name in the same area. It's easy to lose track of which device is yours when exchanging data via AirDrop or utilizing Personal Hotspot because all devices display the generic 'Phone'. You may avoid this mistake by simply altering your device's name from its default setting. Fortunately, renaming your iPhone is a straightforward process. Continue reading to find out how you can achieve it.

There are several ways to change the name of your iOS device. While changing your iPhone's name directly from the Settings app is the simplest way, you can also do so from your computer. Apart from that, you may change the name of your Bluetooth accessories, which is useful if you want all of your devices to be in sync. You may be confident that altering a device's name will not affect any existing settings.

Your device name is typically displayed in Airdrop when sharing files, Find My iPhone/iPad, which tracks lost or stolen devices, iTunes, iCloud, and Personal Hotspot. Personal Hotspot is usually the most common reason people rename their device. The following are the steps to alter the name from settings.

Launch Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Scroll down and select General.

Select About from the displayed menu and then touch Name.

Then, next to the name of your device, press the "X" button. Then, to confirm the change, enter your iPhone or iPad's name and press Done.

To alter the device's name to something more personalised, tap the emoji icon on the keyboard and choose from a selection of emojis.

You can also use iTunes to modify the name of your device. These are the measures you must take.

Connect your iPad or iPhone to your computer and activate iTunes.

The iPhone/iPad icon can be found in the upper left corner. Simply click on it.

Then, in the sidebar, click the name of your device, enter the name, and you're done.

To change the name of a Bluetooth item, ensure sure it is turned on and linked to your device first. Then take the following actions.

Go to your device's Settings app and select Bluetooth.

Next to your respective accessories, there will be an encircling I button. Tap on the one you want to modify.

Next, tap Name -> tap the "X" button -> enter a new name -> confirm by tapping Done.

Live TV

#mute