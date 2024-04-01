RBI To Not Accept, Exchange Rs 2,000 Notes Today, 01 April 1 --Know Why

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said that it will not accept, exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes on April 1, 2024. The reason the central bank has said for the unavailability of the facility is due to Annual Closing of Accounts.

"The facility of exchange / deposit of ₹2000 banknotes will not be available on Monday, April 01, 2024 at the 19 Issue Offices1 of the Reserve Bank of India due to operations associated with the Annual Closing of Accounts. The facility will resume on Tuesday, April 02, 2024," said an RBI circular.

RBI had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023. The status of withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes has been periodically published by the RBI.



Meanwhile, you can provide valid identity and visit one of the 19 offices listed by RBI for the purpose of exchanging Rs 2,000 notes

Ahmedabad

The General Manager Reserve Bank of India, Issue Department 2nd Floor, Near Gandhi Bridge Ahmedabad 380 014.

Bengaluru

The Officer In-Charge, Consumer Education and Protection Cell, Reserve Bank of India 10/3/8, Nrupthunga Road, Bengaluru-560 001, Telephone: 080- 22180397.

Belapur

The Deputy General Manager Reserve Bank of India, Issue Department Plot No. 3, Sector 10, H.H. Nirmala Devi Marg, CBD, Belapur, Navi Mumbai – 400 614.

Bhopal

The Deputy General Manager Reserve Bank of India, Issue Department, Hoshangabad Road, Post Box No. 32, Bhopal 462 011.

Bhubaneswar

The Deputy General Manager Reserve Bank of India, Issue Department Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Post Box No. 16, Bhubaneswar – 751 001.

Chandigarh

The Deputy General Manager Reserve Bank of India, Issue Department Central Vista, Opposite Telephone Bhavan, Sector 17, Chandigarh – 160 017.

Chennai

The General Manager Reserve Bank of India, Issue Department Fort Glacis No. 16, Rajaji Salai, Post Box No. 40, Chennai – 600 001.

Guwahati

The General Manager Reserve Bank of India, Issue Department Station Road, Panbazar, Post Box No. 120, Guwahati – 781 001.

Hyderabad

The General Manager Issue Department Reserve Bank of India 6-1-65, Secretariat Road, Saifabad, Hyderabad – 500 004.

Jaipur

The General Manager, Issue Department Reserve Bank of India Rambaug Circle, Tonk Road, Post Box No.12, Jaipur – 302 004.

Jammu

The Deputy General Manager Reserve Bank of India, Issue Department Rail Head Complex, Jammu – 180 012.

Kanpur

The General Manager Issue Department Reserve Bank of India M.G. Marg, Post Box No. 82/142 Kanpur – 208001.

Kolkata

The General Manager Issue Department Reserve Bank of India Post Bag No. 49 Kolkata – 700 001.

Lucknow

Reserve Bank of India, 8-9 Vipin Khand, Gomtinagar, Lucknow-226010.

Mumbai

The General Manager Reserve Bank of India, Issue Department Main Building, Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, Fort, Mumbai – 400 001.

Nagpur

The General Manager Reserve Bank of India, Issue Department Main Office Building, Dr. Raghvendra Rao Road, Post Box No. 15, Civil Lines, Nagpur – 440 001.

New Delhi

The General Manager Reserve Bank of India, Issue Department 6, Sansad Marg, New Delhi – 110 001.

Patna

The Deputy General Manager Reserve Bank of India, Issue Department, South Gandhi Maidan Post Box No. 162 Patna – 800 001.

Thiruvananthapuram

The Deputy General Manager Reserve Bank of India, Issue Department, Bakery Junction, Post Box No. – 6507, Thiruvananthapuram – 695 033.